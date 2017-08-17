City
thompson hotel condo

Condo of the week: 552 Wellington Street West

There's a particular allure to living in a condo that doubles as a hotel. Amenities like room service, on-site restaurants, and fancy rooftop pools always come with considerable cachet, but there's also something intriguing about the bustle that surrounds the common areas of such buildings.

thompson hotel condo torontoThis unit at the Thompson Hotel boasts all these features along with an impressive 1,700 square feet of space just off of King Street West. No wonder it's listed at $1.7 million. 

thompson hotel condo torontoThe floor plan is intelligent here. While it's set up as a one bedroom with a den and TV room in these photos, it could be easily converted to have two or three bedrooms, none of which would feel cramped.

thompson hotel condo torontoIf there's a big highlight, though, it has to be the view of the skyline and the long balcony from which you can take it all in. Let's just hope the buyer likes the CN Tower — they're going to be seeing it a lot.

thompson hotel condo torontoSpecs
thompson hotel condo torontoGood For

Someone sworn to downtown living who has the money to afford a condo with lots of space and the extra amenities offered by the presence of the hotel.

thompson hotel condo torontoMove On If

You love privacy. While it'd be easy to turn the unit into your personal sanctuary, there's sure to be lots interaction and exposure to hotel guests in the common areas of the building. 

