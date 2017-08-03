Condo of the week: 326 Carlaw Avenue

Housed in a former bottling factory that dates back to 1910, this condo at 326 Carlaw Ave. in Leslieville is about as nice as hard lofts get, particularly if you love dramatic design touches.

With timber ceilings that peak at 25 feet, this multi-level open concept space feels as airy as an old loft should. With 2,329 square feet of space and one bedroom, it might not be the most efficient footprint, but that just adds to the dramatic aesthetic.

So too do the swings in the living room. Who knows if the future owner will keep these or something similar, but they confer a playfulness that's reminiscent of a loft space like the one Tom Hanks has in Big.

Still, this place is very much about luxury. There are top-shelf appliances in the kitchen, the en-suite looks like a spa, and the space demands sizeable furnishings that'll live up to its potential.

Specs

Good For

Someone who wants a unique space that will allow them to get hyper creative with interior design choices. This one is just dripping with potential.

Move On If

The open concept is too open for you. The bedroom sits right atop the kitchen, so don't expect to be able to sequester yourself from your living partner or guests in this loft.