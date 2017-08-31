City
Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
16 Balmy Avenue

Condo of the week: 16 Balmy Avenue

City
Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Beaches isn't exactly flush with condos, but a townhouse just a few minutes walk from the waterfront sounds like a pretty intriguing prospect. 

16 Balmy AvenueNot everyone needs a yard, and the idea of maintaining a traditional home can sometimes become a total drag. With a condo like this, the buyer gets a residence that feels much like a house, but has the ease of care that comes with a condo. 

16 Balmy AvenueThere's maintenance fees, of course, but they're not completely out of control. It's never fun shelling out monthly fees, but neither is replacing a furnace or a roof.

16 Balmy AvenueThe thing that's ultimately going to sell this place, however, is the location. With bustling Queen East basically right outside the door and Balmy Beach a two minutes stroll to the south, it's hard to imagine a better place to spend summers.

16 Balmy AvenueDesign-wise, the interior is a bit conservative, but the space itself looks malleable enough to transform with different decor. Meanwhile, the two outdoor spaces are cute for adults who prefer to relax on a patio rather than run around a yard.

16 Balmy AvenueSpecs
16 Balmy AvenueGood For

A couple without kids who still needs some extra space for an office and a guest room. The three-floor layout isn't so friendly for a young family, but it's an efficient use of space.

16 Balmy AvenueMove On If

Two scenarios: you prefer an open concept condo or you'd rather spend over a million on a house. Both would be significantly different than what's on offer here.

16 Balmy Avenue16 Balmy Avenue16 Balmy Avenue16 Balmy Avenue16 Balmy Avenue16 Balmy Avenue16 Balmy Avenue

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Birch Hill Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Condo of the week: 16 Balmy Avenue

Small business owners finally catch a break in Toronto

The Toronto real estate bubble might have finally popped

There's lots of road closures in Toronto this long weekend

What's open and closed on Labour Day 2017 in Toronto

Toronto is about to get a ton of brand new buses

City of Toronto takes heat for brutal typo

This is what a $35 million house looks like in Toronto