Condo of the week: 16 Balmy Avenue

The Beaches isn't exactly flush with condos, but a townhouse just a few minutes walk from the waterfront sounds like a pretty intriguing prospect.

Not everyone needs a yard, and the idea of maintaining a traditional home can sometimes become a total drag. With a condo like this, the buyer gets a residence that feels much like a house, but has the ease of care that comes with a condo.

There's maintenance fees, of course, but they're not completely out of control. It's never fun shelling out monthly fees, but neither is replacing a furnace or a roof.

The thing that's ultimately going to sell this place, however, is the location. With bustling Queen East basically right outside the door and Balmy Beach a two minutes stroll to the south, it's hard to imagine a better place to spend summers.

Design-wise, the interior is a bit conservative, but the space itself looks malleable enough to transform with different decor. Meanwhile, the two outdoor spaces are cute for adults who prefer to relax on a patio rather than run around a yard.

Specs

Good For

A couple without kids who still needs some extra space for an office and a guest room. The three-floor layout isn't so friendly for a young family, but it's an efficient use of space.

Move On If

Two scenarios: you prefer an open concept condo or you'd rather spend over a million on a house. Both would be significantly different than what's on offer here.