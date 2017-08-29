City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
annex condo davenport

This is the condo that Toronto doesn't want built

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Plans for a new, eight-storey condo development that promises to "push the limits of luxury" on Davenport Road have displeased some very important Annex residents. 

Literary hero Margaret Atwood and grocery store gazillionaire Galen Weston are among the high-profile Torontonians who say that the proposed building at 321 Davenport is an invasion of privacy and an "arrogant assault" on the community, among other things.

The Toronto Star reports that Atwood shared her concerns with local Councillor Joe Cressy in a letter, warning him about "the precedent such large violations of bylaws would set, not only for the neighbourhood but for the city."

She's correct in that the proposed, 16-unit structure, at its current height and density, would violate local zoning bylaws as they stand now.

That's why city planning staff are recommending that some bylaws be amended for the purpose of building this "glazed glass gem" between the Annex and Yorkville.

Toronto and East York Community Council will vote on the issue at a meeting next week, but regardless of what the city ultimately decides, the development could still be appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board, which ultimately has the power to approve or deny the project.

Lead photo by

Alterra Developments

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 17 Wells Hill Avenue

It's now a lot easier to find parking spots in Toronto

Toronto is about to get a lot more express buses

This is the condo that Toronto doesn't want built

Toronto detached home prices fall below the $1 million mark

Toronto kicks Bill Cosby out of the Post No Bills club

Toronto is getting its first French-language university

Ontario getting two new GO Stations it might not need