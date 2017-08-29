This is the condo that Toronto doesn't want built

Plans for a new, eight-storey condo development that promises to "push the limits of luxury" on Davenport Road have displeased some very important Annex residents.

Literary hero Margaret Atwood and grocery store gazillionaire Galen Weston are among the high-profile Torontonians who say that the proposed building at 321 Davenport is an invasion of privacy and an "arrogant assault" on the community, among other things.

Wouldn't it be fun if, because of the outrage over NIMBYism on Twitter tonight, developer builds 12 storeys rather than 8 at 321 Davenport? — Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) August 29, 2017

The Toronto Star reports that Atwood shared her concerns with local Councillor Joe Cressy in a letter, warning him about "the precedent such large violations of bylaws would set, not only for the neighbourhood but for the city."

She's correct in that the proposed, 16-unit structure, at its current height and density, would violate local zoning bylaws as they stand now.

That's why city planning staff are recommending that some bylaws be amended for the purpose of building this "glazed glass gem" between the Annex and Yorkville.

That’s what’s in play for 321 Davenport, which @MargaretAtwood is so exercised about. Zoning: 2.0 times coverage. 21/x pic.twitter.com/P4zT1Gynlw — Alex Bozikovic (@alexbozikovic) August 29, 2017

Toronto and East York Community Council will vote on the issue at a meeting next week, but regardless of what the city ultimately decides, the development could still be appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board, which ultimately has the power to approve or deny the project.