City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
silversteins toronto

This condo could replace the Silverstein’s Bakery building

City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Silverstein's Bakery suddenly shut down last summer and now, more than a year later, it looks like the low-rise brick building on McCaul Street is slated to become a 19 storey condo.

As Urban Toronto reports, the Lamb Development Corporation bought the site for nearly $24 million last year. 

silverstein condo toronto

An early rendering of the project via the City of Toronto.

Earlier this month, the developer filed a rezoning application with the city indicating that a condo tower, with retail a ground level, was going to replace the bakery that kept the surrounding area smelling like fresh bread.

The new building will be designed by architectsAlliance and will include 266 residential units. Perhaps it's the black and white renderings, but it looks rather drab, which is sure to make people miss Silverstein's even more.

Lead photo by

Kenneth Lai

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto might take steps to protect small businesses

This condo could replace the Silverstein’s Bakery building

Front Street is about to get an incredible urban makeover

An unsanctioned overdose prevention site opened in Toronto this weekend

Someone wants to know why Drake didn't save Honest Ed's

Toronto home prices expected to drop in coming months

Toronto protests violent white supremacist rally in Virginia

The top 5 weekend getaways four hours from Toronto