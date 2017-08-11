These are the best places to live near Toronto for commuters

Suburban living isn't all that bad. You have easy access to malls, plazas, wide open spaces and maybe even affordable housing, at least in comparison to downtown Toronto.

The folks at TheRedPin, a real estate brokerage, crunched the numbers and ranked the best places to live when commuting downtown.

According to TheRedPin, they compared the "prices, average commuting times to downtown Toronto and average property price per square foot" for thousands of listings across the GTA to come up with their ranking of 27 different municipalities.

Here's the top 10 list:

Ajax

Pickering

Whitby

Maple (Vaughan)

Port Perry, Scugog

Acton, Halton Hills

Caledon

Brock

Witchurch-Stouffville

Brampton

Oakville, Keswick/Georgina and Burlington took the bottom three spots.