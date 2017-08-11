City
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
commute toronto

These are the best places to live near Toronto for commuters

City
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Suburban living isn't all that bad. You have easy access to malls, plazas, wide open spaces and maybe even affordable housing, at least in comparison to downtown Toronto.

The folks at TheRedPin, a real estate brokerage, crunched the numbers and ranked the best places to live when commuting downtown.

According to TheRedPin, they compared the "prices, average commuting times to downtown Toronto and average property price per square foot" for thousands of listings across the GTA to come up with their ranking of 27 different municipalities.

commute torontoHere's the top 10 list:

  • Ajax
  • Pickering
  • Whitby
  • Maple (Vaughan)
  • Port Perry, Scugog
  • Acton, Halton Hills
  • Caledon
  • Brock
  • Witchurch-Stouffville
  • Brampton

Oakville, Keswick/Georgina and Burlington took the bottom three spots.

Lead photo by

Marcus Mitanis

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

One of Toronto's oldest bookstores is calling it quits

Sold! Sprawling suburban home goes for $500K under asking

These are the best places to live near Toronto for commuters

Toronto's lost cottage architecture hides in plain sight

5 amazing places to go stargazing near Toronto

What an $8.5 million castle on a cliff looks like in Muskoka

Mirvish Village has been completely shelled out

Condo of the week: 251 Queens Quay West