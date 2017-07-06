There's a major TTC closure on the Yonge Line this weekend

There's another major subway closure this weekend in Toronto, this time on the east side of Line 1 between Bloor and Lawrence stations. TTC staff will undertake track work during the suspension of service.

Southbound trains on Line 1 will turn back at Lawrence Station and northbound trains will turn back at Bloor Station. Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closure, and all stations will remain open for the sale of fares boarding surface routes.

During the subway closure on-street parking on Yonge St. will temporarily be restricted to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible. There will also be increased service on east/west routes from the Spadina side of Line 1.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will eliminate weekend service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations on June 15 and 16.