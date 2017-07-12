City
toronto narrow house

Toronto's narrow house is on the market for nearly $800K

One of Toronto's narrowest houses in back on the market. After being listed for $750,000 in 2015, it's now selling for $788,800, a modest increase, considering the state of local real estate within the past two years.

The house, at 383 Shuter Street in Corktown, might look tiny from the outside, but it has high ceilings and is flooded with light thanks to an impressive array of windows.

narrow house toronto

Despite those features, you'll still have to get creative to fit all your stuff in this property that's eight feet wide. It's often touted as the narrowest house in Toronto, but that prize actually goes to the smallest house in the city, which is more diminutive all around.

narrow house toronto

Sure, this house might not be for everyone, but it's less than $1 million and close to downtown, so you'd think that someone will eventually snatch this place up, especially given the appeal of the quirky architecture.

narrow house toronto

