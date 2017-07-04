Toronto adopts ambitious climate change plan

The last Toronto city council meeting until October is underway this week, and it's a doozy because there's obviously lots to discuss before fall hits.

Today, members of city council voted unanimously to adopt (with amendments) the TransformTO climate change strategy. This project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent (against 1990 emission levels) by 2050.

Wonderful! With amendments, City Council votes unanimously in favour of ambitious, yet realistic #TransformTO climate plan. #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/Z0cL4pSgBB — Tim Ehlich (@tehlich) July 4, 2017

The plan aims to make all facets of city life greener, including buildings, transportation and waste management.

As CBC reported earlier today, this plan will cost the city $6.7 million in 2018. It'll cost billions in the long run, but the city expects to partner with outside organizations and other levels of government and will cover 10 percent of it.