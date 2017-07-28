Someone just gave the 401 a Game of Thrones makeover

You know Game of Thrones fever is reaching its peak when you see Jon Snow's name on road signs along Highway 401. That's precisely what drivers were treated to this morning when someone updated the exit sign to James Snow Parkway in Milton to read "Jon Snow Parkway."

Can #Ontario keep the name JonSnow Parkway instead?#GameofThrones — Lee Wang (@J__Leee) July 28, 2017

Naturally there was also a "winter is coming" tag included in the guerrilla signage. The Ministry of Transportation is already at work to revert the sign to its former state, but not before some fans of the hit HBO show had a chuckle.

James Snow, after whom the roadway is actually named, was a longstanding MPP in the Halton East riding. Halton-area police have promised to investigate the incident, though I doubt they'll catch the punning vandal.