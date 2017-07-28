City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
jon snow parkway 401

Someone just gave the 401 a Game of Thrones makeover

City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

You know Game of Thrones fever is reaching its peak when you see Jon Snow's name on road signs along Highway 401. That's precisely what drivers were treated to this morning when someone updated the exit sign to James Snow Parkway in Milton to read "Jon Snow Parkway."

Naturally there was also a "winter is coming" tag included in the guerrilla signage. The Ministry of Transportation is already at work to revert the sign to its former state, but not before some fans of the hit HBO show had a chuckle.

James Snow, after whom the roadway is actually named, was a longstanding MPP in the Halton East riding. Halton-area police have promised to investigate the incident, though I doubt they'll catch the punning vandal.

Lead photo by

Janice Wright

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Someone just gave the 401 a Game of Thrones makeover

Sold! Tiny semi goes for $125K over asking

What a $13 million Muskoka cottage compound looks like

Condo of the week: 1 Columbus Avenue

Major road closures to watch for this weekend in Toronto

Melania Trump is coming to Toronto

107 year old ferry ready to sail across Toronto harbour again

The Toronto Islands are finally set to reopen