Sold! Renovated variety store sells for nearly $2.7 million

Toronto used to have loads of variety stores located on corner lots along side streets. As larger convenience stores on main streets rose in prominence, many of these shops have faded away, often converted to office spaces or residences.

I've always liked these spaces, but they do pose some challenges for those who plan to adapt them as homes. For one thing, unless you frost over the windows, there's inevitably an aquarium-like feel in the room that faces the street.

This example at 27 Howland Road in Riverdale is one of the nicer versions that I've seen, even if the living room is like a diorama of home life for those passing by. If you can get around that, the rest of it is just stunning.

Derreck Martin of East Room did the principal design, which is the epitome of tasteful. If there's a stumble here, it's the similarity of the bathrooms (as pointed out in the Mash's coverage of the property), though each one is rather nice, despite their uniformity.

The Essentials

Why it sold for what it did

In addition to the ample space of the main home, 27 Howland Rd. also comes with a two storey coach house and parking for five vehicles. Couple this amount of space with the stunning design, and you have the recipe for a very expensive house.

Was it worth it?

Truth be told, $2.7 million seems a bit high for this one, but there's a premium on unique spaces, and it lives up to the one-of-a-kind billing.