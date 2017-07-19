City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
80 squires avenue

Rental of the week: 80 Squires Avenue

The most common apartment rental in Toronto is the one bedroom, but there are plenty of renters who need larger set-ups, whether they be people looking for a live/work arrangement, to live with roommates, or the space needed to house a young family.

80 squires avenueThat's where the full house rental comes in. Many of these spaces are ridiculously priced in today's market, but on occasion you'll stumble across a bungalow or similarly scaled property that makes a lot of sense in a rental capacity — 80 Squires Ave. fits that bill.

80 squires avenueThis house is located on a sleepy street in East York, but actually has decent transit access thanks to its proximity to Victoria Park. There's a lot on offer here that would be unheard of in a similarly sized apartment near, say, Trinity Bellwoods Park. 

80 squires avenueThere interior is bright and relatively modern with an open concept layout, there's a spacious basement to use, and a backyard with detached garage. It's a quaint little house that'd be perfect for someone who's not taken by the prospect of living downtown.

80 squires avenueSpecs
  • Address: 80 Squires Ave.
  • Realtor: Brooke Gosselin
  • Apartment type: House
  • Rent: $2,250
  • Utilities Included? Unspecified
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Yes
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
80 squires avenueGood For

A couple who wants peace and quiet and could use an in-home work space. Alternately, this place screams "starter-family" with its reasonable rent and ample space.

80 squires avenueMove On If

If you want to live near the action, this place is a no-go. While the location is anything but remote, the nightlife options are paltry in this area.

