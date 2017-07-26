Rental of the week: 7 Neville Park Boulevard
Here's an interesting basement apartment for someone who loves the idea of living by the lake. Located just a few houses from the shoreline, this unit at 7 Neville Park Boulevard has a lot going for it.
Despite being a basement, it gets plenty of light. You'll also probably spend plenty of the summer hanging around by the water, so you'll get lots of Vitamin D anyway.
Thanks to a recent renovation, the appliances and washroom are basically brand new, which is always a nice bonus in a rental. This place isn't huge, but the open concept layout makes it feel as spacious as possible.
The price, however, strikes me as a bit high. The lakeside location is certainly a big selling point, but it'd be nice to see this a bit lower given that size and ceiling height.
Someone who will take advantage of the proximity to the lake. While the 501 streetcar is just a short walk away, this little cul de sac feels nicely secluded, which may suit someone looking for peace and quiet.
You spend all your time indoors. You're paying a premium for the location here, which could be invested in a larger (and above ground) space that's not right by the water.
