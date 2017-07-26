Rental of the week: 7 Neville Park Boulevard

Here's an interesting basement apartment for someone who loves the idea of living by the lake. Located just a few houses from the shoreline, this unit at 7 Neville Park Boulevard has a lot going for it.

Despite being a basement, it gets plenty of light. You'll also probably spend plenty of the summer hanging around by the water, so you'll get lots of Vitamin D anyway.

Thanks to a recent renovation, the appliances and washroom are basically brand new, which is always a nice bonus in a rental. This place isn't huge, but the open concept layout makes it feel as spacious as possible.

The price, however, strikes me as a bit high. The lakeside location is certainly a big selling point, but it'd be nice to see this a bit lower given that size and ceiling height.

Specs

Address: 7 Neville Park Blvd.

Apartment type: Basement

Rent: $1,500

Utilities: Hydro extra

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Laundry? Shared

Air conditioning? Yes

Outdoor space? Backyard

Pet friendly? Unspecified

Good For

Someone who will take advantage of the proximity to the lake. While the 501 streetcar is just a short walk away, this little cul de sac feels nicely secluded, which may suit someone looking for peace and quiet.

Move On If

You spend all your time indoors. You're paying a premium for the location here, which could be invested in a larger (and above ground) space that's not right by the water.