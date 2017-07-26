City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rental neville park avenue

Rental of the week: 7 Neville Park Boulevard

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Here's an interesting basement apartment for someone who loves the idea of living by the lake. Located just a few houses from the shoreline, this unit at 7 Neville Park Boulevard has a lot going for it.

7 neville park boulevardDespite being a basement, it gets plenty of light. You'll also probably spend plenty of the summer hanging around by the water, so you'll get lots of Vitamin D anyway.

Thanks to a recent renovation, the appliances and washroom are basically brand new, which is always a nice bonus in a rental. This place isn't huge, but the open concept layout makes it feel as spacious as possible. 

7 neville park boulevardThe price, however, strikes me as a bit high. The lakeside location is certainly a big selling point, but it'd be nice to see this a bit lower given that size and ceiling height. 

Specs
  • Address: 7 Neville Park Blvd.
  • Apartment type: Basement
  • Rent: $1,500
  • Utilities: Hydro extra
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Laundry? Shared
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? Unspecified
7 neville park boulevardGood For

Someone who will take advantage of the proximity to the lake. While the 501 streetcar is just a short walk away, this little cul de sac feels nicely secluded, which may suit someone looking for peace and quiet.

7 neville park boulevardMove On If

You spend all your time indoors. You're paying a premium for the location here, which could be invested in a larger (and above ground) space that's not right by the water.

Lead photo by

Toronto Rentals

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The 10 most Instagrammable buildings in Toronto

Rental of the week: 7 Neville Park Boulevard

There's a major subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Sam the Record Man sign finally set for triumphant return

Concerns persist about swimming at Toronto's beaches

Canada Post says it won’t block Toronto bike lanes anymore

House of the week: 128 Mount Pleasant Road

Average price of a condo in Toronto passes $500K