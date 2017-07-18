House of the week: 103 Scarborough Road

I'm a sucker for new houses on old lots. As nice as heritage renovations and old character-filled homes can be, a brand new space that's built on a well-treed property in an established neighbourhood is tough to beat.

This new build at 103 Scarborough Rd., in the Beaches underscores what these types of spaces offer and just how expensive they can be when constructed on a decent-sized lot.

Currently on the market for nearly $3.5 million, this six bedroom home includes loads of space in an appealing package that features perks like a huge en suite and a closet off the master bedroom, nine foot ceilings in the basement, and a plunge pool in the backyard.

The whole place is tastefully designed with a measure of neutrality that encourages the buyer to put a personal stamp on the interior spaces. If you find some areas on the dark side, that could easily be solved with a coat of paint.

Specs

Address: 103 Scarborough Rd.

Price: $3,490,000

Lot Size: 50 x 110 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 2

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 88

Transit Score: 73

Listing agent: Mark Richards

Listing ID: E3871521

Good For

A big family with kids of varying ages. With en suite washrooms in each bedroom and two living areas, there's plenty of room for teenagers to sequester themselves from the rest of the family.

Move On If

You're not passionate about living in the Beaches. This is a great house, but it's not a $3.5 million house in numerous neighbourhoods in Toronto. If the area isn't part of the appeal, you can find similar packages elsewhere.