City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
533 Richmond Street West

Condo of the week: 533 Richmond Street West

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
This corner unit at 533 Richmond St. W. is another Toronto penthouse that's not completely over the top when it comes to the asking price. At $1.3 million for two bedrooms plus a den and a sprawling terrace, this is a condo that's sure to attract a lot of eyes.

533 Richmond Street WestWhether it'll attract a ton of offers depends on how prospective buyers feel about its layout, which is a bit unconventional. Here you have a huge kitchen and dining area on the first floor, and the living and bedroom space upstairs. 

533 Richmond Street WestThat in and of itself isn't so strange, but the size of the master bedroom and the curtain to block it off from the rest of the unit doesn't exactly scream luxury penthouse (ditto for the curtain usage at the closet). 

533 Richmond Street WestThe layout leads to considerable unused space, though that does keep it feeling rather airy. This, no doubt, is aided by the floor-ceiling-windows that face out to the hot tub-adorned terrace, which is a major highlight here. 

533 Richmond Street WestSpecs
  • Address: 533 Richmond St. W — Penthouse 1
  • Price: $1,298,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,645.17
  • Walk Score: 98
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Jim Burtnick
  • Listing ID: C3867898
533 Richmond Street WestGood For

Someone who will capitalize on the ample outdoor space, whether through entertaining (it's a pretty great spot for a cocktail party) or just daily visits to the hot tub.

533 Richmond Street WestMove On If

Luxury finishes really do it for you. While this condo isn't a slouch in this department, there are units at this price with far nicer en suites and more spacious master bedrooms.

533 Richmond Street West533 Richmond Street West533 Richmond Street West533 Richmond Street West533 Richmond Street West

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Sotheby's International Realty

