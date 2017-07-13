City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
muskoka cottage toronto

What a $13 million Muskoka cottage compound looks like

City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Five plots of land on the north end of Lake Joseph don't come cheap, especially when one already has a 7,000 square-foot luxury cottage sitting on it.

For nearly $12.9 million, you can gain access to 2,000 feet of shoreline and 29 acres of land to create the ultimate Muskoka compound.edgestone cottageThe estate, called Edgestone (so you know it's fancy), features a cottage that actually goes for a rustic aesthetic, despite the fact that it's way bigger than most detached houses in Toronto.

muskoka cottage torontoThe existing main cottage features typical design elements, but everything's kicked up a notch, from cathedral ceilings to the giant stone fireplace.

muskoka cottage torontoThis ultimate cabin in the woods includes seven bedroom and seven bathrooms, so you can still have friends and family over as they wait for their own cottages to be built

muskoka cottage torontoDespite wood paneling and exposed beams throughout this house, it still has modern amenities, such as this show-stopping, luxurious bathroom that looks like the perfect place to unwind after a long day on the dock.

muskoka cottage toronto

Along with a dock and two boathouses, this expansive waterfront also has a private beach that's nestled in a cove, so it's protected from both prying eyes and rough days on the water.

There's also a huge garage on site, which can easily be transformed into your own rec centre. It shouldn't be too hard to have fun at this Muskoka playground.

muskoka cottage toronto

Lead photo by

108 Scully Road

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Tiny semi goes for $125K over asking

What a $13 million Muskoka cottage compound looks like

Condo of the week: 1 Columbus Avenue

Major road closures to watch for this weekend in Toronto

Melania Trump is coming to Toronto

107 year old ferry ready to sail across Toronto harbour again

The Toronto Islands are finally set to reopen

The 10 most Instagrammable buildings in Toronto