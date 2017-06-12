York U is opening a campus in Markham

York University is already a massive post-secondary institution, but it's set to get a whole lot bigger as plans are revealed for a new campus north of the city. This one won't be served by our soon-to-open subway extension, but it will widely increase the school's GTA footprint.

On Friday more details emerged about the campus it plans to open in Markham. This would be York Region's first university.

As CBC reports, the provincial government is giving $127 million to this project. The new school will be located north of the 407, between Kennedy Road and Warden Avenue, and it'll serve about 4,000 students.

Seneca College will also offer classes at the new site, something it already does at York's Keele campus. An opening date is targeted for 2021.