Toronto is full of major road closures this weekend

Weekend road closures are hitting their peak in Toronto as street festivals ramp up for the start of summer. This Saturday and Sunday will be particularly busy as food fests, parades, and running events take over.

Here are the major route closures to be aware of this weekend.

College Street between Bathurst and Shaw streets will be closed from Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. to Monday, June 19 at 3 a.m. for the always popular Taste of Little Italy. Drivers should probably avoid the area altogether.

The TTC’s 506 and 306 night transit service will divert in both directions via College Street, Ossington Avenue, Dundas Street, Bathurst Street and College Street.



Eglinton Avenue between Dufferin Street and Ronald Avenue will be closed from Friday, June 16 at 2 a.m. to Monday, June 19 at 4 a.m. to accommodate Flavours of Fairbank.



The Highland Creek Heritage Festival and Parade will close Old Kingston Road between Watson Road and Kingston Road, and Morrish Road between Kingston Road and the south side of 226 Morrish Rd., on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



There are two main roads closures in conjunction with the Waterfront 10K Race on Saturday, June 17: University Avenue between Queen and Dundas Streets from 4:30 to 9 a.m. and Lake Shore Boulevard between Bathurst Street and Colborne Lodge Drive from 4:30 to 11:30 a.m.



Danforth Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic between Broadview and Playter avenues on Saturday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Thrill of the Grill.



Pride is kicking into high gear, and Church Street will be closed between Wood and Gloucester streets from Saturday, June 17 at 9 a.m. to Monday, June 19 at 2 a.m. for the VillageFest.



University Avenue between Bloor and Wellington streets will be closed on Sunday, June 18 from 8 a.m. until noon to accommodate Journey to Conquer Cancer.



The Yorkville Exotic Car Show will close Bloor Street between Avenue Road and Bay Street on Sunday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. as all the luxury rides are put out on display. Bring a bib.



And, of course, the MuchMusic Video Awards will cause some headaches for drivers along Queen Street West thanks to street closures and loud teenage screaming.

There will be a series of roads blocked for the MMVAs in the area bounded by Richmond Street in the south, Queen Street in the north, Simcoe Street in the east and Peter Street in the west from Sunday, June 18 at 4 p.m. to Monday, June 19 at 3 a.m.

In addition, the following TTC bus diversions will be in effect from 8 a.m. on June 18 to 3 a.m. on June 19: The 501/301 Queen eastbound replacement buses will divert east on Queen Street at Peter Street, while westward routes will head south around the area via University Avenue.

Don't forget! There's also a major closure on Line 1 this weekend and a host of other surface route diversions on the TTC.