City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
U of T ranked the top university in Canada

The University of Toronto has been ranked the top university in Canada, shocking no one as it continues to dominate both at home and around the world.

The latest QS World University Rankings were released yesterday, and U of T placed 31st in the world, just one spot ahead of Montreal's McGill University.

MIT, Stanford and Harvard took the top three positions, respectively.

Larry R G

