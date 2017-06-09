U of T ranked the top university in Canada

The University of Toronto has been ranked the top university in Canada, shocking no one as it continues to dominate both at home and around the world.

The latest QS World University Rankings were released yesterday, and U of T placed 31st in the world, just one spot ahead of Montreal's McGill University.

#UofT is proud to be #1 in Canada and one of the world’s top research-intensive universities. https://t.co/ZFzcUiGtHG — UniversityofToronto (@UofT) June 8, 2017

MIT, Stanford and Harvard took the top three positions, respectively.