There's a TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

The weekend subway closures just keep coming in Toronto. The latest shutdown will take place on Line 1 between St. George and Sheppard West (formerly Downsview) on June 3 and 4.

The TTC continues to install Automatic Train Control, which will eventually make riding the subway nicer, but we'll have to suffer through a number of closures this year as the technology is rolled out in anticipation of the Spadina Extension opening.

As has become standard practice this year, shuttle buses will run only on the northern part of the route, between Lawrence West and Sheppard West.

Passengers traveling north from St. George are encouraged to head east to the Yonge Line and then catch a bus or streetcar to return west. The reason for this is that there's construction along the route the shuttle buses normally take.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will eliminate weekend service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations on June 10 and 11.