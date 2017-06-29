Major road closures in Toronto for Canada Day weekend

It's going to be a weekend of celebrations and road closures in Toronto as Canada 150 events shut down key routes around the city.

Thursday through Monday you can expect a host of city streets to be closed for Canada Day festivals at destinations like at Nathan Phillips Square, Humber Bay Park West, Scarborough Civic Centre and Mel Lastman Square.

Here are the major route closures to be aware of this long weekend in Toronto.

Canada Days at Nathan Phillips Square

A series of roads will be closed for the Canada Days festival at Nathan Phillips Square. These roads include:

Bay Street between Dundas Street and Queen Street on June 30, July 2 and July 3 from 9 p.m. to midnight and on July 1 from noon. to 1 a.m.

Elizabeth Street, Hagerman Street and Albert Street on June 30, July 2 and July 3 from 9 p.m. to midnight and on July 1 from noon to 1 a.m. due to the nightly fireworks display.

Queen Street from Yonge Street to University Avenue on July 1 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Bay Street between Queen Street and Richmond Street on July 1 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

York Street between Queen Street and Richmond Street (local traffic only) on July 1 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Additional road closures may be required to manage pedestrian traffic during the event.

Canada Days at Scarborough Civic Centre

Borough Drive between Borough Approach East and Borough Approach West will be closed from June 29 at 8 a.m. to July 2 at 8 a.m.

Canada Day Parade in Scarborough

Brimley Road will be closed from Progress Avenue to Ellesmere Road on July 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from Ellesmere Road to Lawrence Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ellesmere Road will be closed on July 1 from Midland Avenue to McCowan Road from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Canada Days at Mel Lastman Square

The Yonge Street southbound lanes between Park Home Avenue and North York Boulevard on July 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The Yonge Street northbound lanes between Elmwood Avenue and Empress Avenue on July 1 from noon to 1 a.m.

Canada Days at Humber Bay Park West

Humber Bay Park Road West (south of Lakeshore Boulevard West) on July 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Canada Day Celebration at Queen’s Park

Queen’s Park/Queen’s Park Circle from College Street to Bloor Street will be closed on Saturday, July 1 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

East York Canada Day