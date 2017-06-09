Sold! Rundown-looking semi goes for $200K over asking

Toronto's housing market might be in the midst of transition, but there are still plenty of homes selling for over asking even as properties flood the market and sales figures start to cool off.

As a sales tactic, under-pricing seems like a dubious strategy right now, so perhaps there's something more going with this intriguing property at 108 Carlaw Ave.

For one thing, it doesn't look like much from the outside. As part of a ramshackle row of early 20th century houses on a section of the street that still shows off its industrial roots, this property is far nicer and more spacious than you'd think from a first look.

Renovation efforts have dramatically improved the kitchen and living areas, and the bedroom setup is quite good given the third floor space, which won't work for super tall people, but otherwise does the job.

The obvious drawback here is outdoor space. It's a small lot, so there's not much of a yard. But, hey, there is a small deck area that's perfect for barbecuing and outdoor meals, so this is not a complete loss.

The Essentials

Address: 108 Carlaw Ave.

Type: Semi-detached

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Lot size: 15 x 62.42 feet

Hit the market at: $599,900

Time on market: 4 days

Sold for: $805,000

Why it sold for what it did

This house would have been an absolute steal at $600K. This section of Carlaw isn't the most aesthetically pleasing, but the neighbourhood is on the rise and the interior of this home is nothing to turn your nose up at. $800K sounds about right.

Was it worth it?

The strength of the real estate market over the last few years has surely jaded me, but this seems like it's still a good value even at $200K over asking. There's a lot of house here once you get by the facade.