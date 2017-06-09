City
108 Carlaw Avenue

Sold! Rundown-looking semi goes for $200K over asking

City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto's housing market might be in the midst of transition, but there are still plenty of homes selling for over asking even as properties flood the market and sales figures start to cool off.

108 carlaw avenue torontoAs a sales tactic, under-pricing seems like a dubious strategy right now, so perhaps there's something more going with this intriguing property at 108 Carlaw Ave.

108 carlaw avenue torontoFor one thing, it doesn't look like much from the outside. As part of a ramshackle row of early 20th century houses on a section of the street that still shows off its industrial roots, this property is far nicer and more spacious than you'd think from a first look.

108 carlaw avenue torontoRenovation efforts have dramatically improved the kitchen and living areas, and the bedroom setup is quite good given the third floor space, which won't work for super tall people, but otherwise does the job. 

108 carlaw avenueThe obvious drawback here is outdoor space. It's a small lot, so there's not much of a yard. But, hey, there is a small deck area that's perfect for barbecuing and outdoor meals, so this is not a complete loss.

108 carlaw avenueThe Essentials
  • Address: 108 Carlaw Ave.
  • Type: Semi-detached
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Lot size: 15 x 62.42 feet
  • Hit the market at: $599,900
  • Time on market: 4 days
  • Sold for: $805,000
108 carlaw avenueWhy it sold for what it did

This house would have been an absolute steal at $600K. This section of Carlaw isn't the most aesthetically pleasing, but the neighbourhood is on the rise and the interior of this home is nothing to turn your nose up at. $800K sounds about right.

108 carlaw avenueWas it worth it?

The strength of the real estate market over the last few years has surely jaded me, but this seems like it's still a good value even at $200K over asking. There's a lot of house here once you get by the facade.

108 carlaw avenue108 carlaw avenue108 carlaw avenue

