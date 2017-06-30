Sold! North Toronto home bucks trend at $542K over asking

No matter which way the Toronto real estate market is trending, some houses are always going to attract huge attention. A detached three bedroom in North Toronto that seems comparatively attainable at its $1,395,000 list price compared to many of the larger homes in the area is a sure bet for plenty of bids.

This house at 265 St. Clements Ave. was view 73 times over the six days it was being shown, ultimately receiving 11 offers. The winning bidder is on the hook for just under $2 million, which represents a significant jump but still doesn't seem particularly outrageous.

It's a solid house that's been well renovated and includes a spacious basement that'll easily serve as extra living space, especially with kids in the equation. There's nothing here that'll blow your hair back, but it's a turn-key property in a highly regarded neighbourhood, which helped fuel the final price.

The Essentials

Address: 265 St. Clements Ave.

Lot size: 24.93 x 133.81 feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Hit the market at: $1,395,000

Time on market: 6 days

Sold for: $1,937,000

Listing agent: André Kutyan

Why it sold for what it did?

Detached. Three bedrooms. Decent backyard. North Toronto.

Was it worth it?

In the absence of the recent renovations to this house, it'd probably have gone around its listing price, but with the updated kitchen and bathrooms, it's no surprise that it crept up to near the $2 million.