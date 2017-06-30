City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
265 St Clements Avenue

Sold! North Toronto home bucks trend at $542K over asking

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

No matter which way the Toronto real estate market is trending, some houses are always going to attract huge attention. A detached three bedroom in North Toronto that seems comparatively attainable at its $1,395,000 list price compared to many of the larger homes in the area is a sure bet for plenty of bids.

265 St Clements AvenueThis house at 265 St. Clements Ave. was view 73 times over the six days it was being shown, ultimately receiving 11 offers. The winning bidder is on the hook for just under $2 million, which represents a significant jump but still doesn't seem particularly outrageous.

265 St Clements AvenueIt's a solid house that's been well renovated and includes a spacious basement that'll easily serve as extra living space, especially with kids in the equation. There's nothing here that'll blow your hair back, but it's a turn-key property in a highly regarded neighbourhood, which helped fuel the final price.

265 St Clements AvenueThe Essentials
265 St Clements AvenueWhy it sold for what it did?

Detached. Three bedrooms. Decent backyard. North Toronto. 

265 St Clements AvenueWas it worth it?

In the absence of the recent renovations to this house, it'd probably have gone around its listing price, but with the updated kitchen and bathrooms, it's no surprise that it crept up to near the $2 million.

265 St Clements Avenue265 St Clements Avenue265 St Clements Avenue265 St Clements Avenue265 St Clements Avenue265 St Clements Avenue

Lead photo by

265 St. Clements Ave.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! North Toronto home bucks trend at $542K over asking

What Toronto looked like 150 years ago

The world's biggest rubber duck just floated into Toronto

This $10 million cottage is the ultimate Muskoka getaway

Condo of the week: 66 Portland Street

Huge expansion of Robarts Library finally set to begin

Toronto's Trump Hotel will officially become the St. Regis

Canada ranked the most reputable country in the world