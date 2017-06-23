The Sheppard East LRT might be cancelled

Toronto will soon feel a lot more connected thanks to the number of transit-related projects in the works for the city. However, one such project might not come to fruition.

According to the Toronto Star, the future of the Sheppard East LRT is in jeopardy after $300 million in federal funding that was earmarked for it was relocated to the Finch West LRT line.

The 11-kilometre Finch LRT, which is slated to be complete in 2021, will connect the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension to Humber College's North Etobicoke campus. It'll include 18 stops.

As the Star reports, the province has a finite time to use the funding, so it asked the federal government to move it to a project that was ready to proceed. The Sheppard East LRT, writes the Star, doesn't have strong support at both the provincial and municipal levels.

Like the debate around the Scarborough subway, it looks like we might be talking about the Sheppard LRT for a long while. That's bad news if you rely on public transit in Toronto and don't live near the Line 2 extension.