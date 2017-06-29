City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
robarts library expansion

Huge expansion of Robarts Library finally set to begin

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You either love or hate the University of Toronto's Robarts Library, the huge Brutalist structure at the corner of St. George and Harbord streets.

The building has been earmarked for expansion for a number of years now, with a five-storey addition by Diamond and Schmitt Architects announced back in 2015. Construction was supposed to start last year, but as Urban Toronto reports, it'll finally begin this summer.

robarts university toronto

Looking at Robarts from the south west. Photo by Diamond and Schmitt Architects. 

Called Robarts Common, the new part of the building will include 1,200 new work and study spaces as well as a cafe and outdoor public space.

This marks phase 2 of the Robarts' revitalization project. Phase 1 included updating existing study spaces and the library's electronic infrastructure as well as opening new special collections. 

Lead photo by

Diamond and Schmitt Architects

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Huge expansion of Robarts Library finally set to begin

Toronto's Trump Hotel will officially become the St. Regis

Canada ranked the most reputable country in the world

Major road closures in Toronto for Canada Day weekend

Rental of the week: 368 Osler Street

Toronto ferry terminal grounds getting major upgrade this fall

30 signs you grew up in Toronto in the 1980s

What's open and closed Canada Day 2017 in Toronto