There are lots of road closures across Toronto this weekend

As summer warmth descends on Toronto, weekend road closures become commonplace to accommodate various events across the city. This weekend is particularly busy with a series of festivals, celebrations and running events, so plan ahead to avoid delays.

A series of lane closures will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. for the Ride to Conquer Cancer. The roads affected will be in the area bounded by Burnhamthorpe Road in the north, The West Mall in the west, Kipling Avenue in the east and Lake Shore Boulevard in the south.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard will remain open. The event will begin at Exhibition Place at 8:30 a.m. Expect delays in the area.



Lansdowne Avenue, from Bloor Street to College Street, will be closed in both directions on Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Portugal Day celebrations.



The Run for Women will close Queen's Park Crescent from College Street to Bloor Street on Saturday, June 10 from 7 to 11:30 a.m. A number of smaller roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate this event.



Bloor Street, from Bathurst Street to Spadina Avenue, will be closed on Sunday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the Annex Family Festival.



The Toronto Challenge Run takes over the northbound lanes of University Avenue, from Queen Street to College Street and Queens Park Vircle from College Street to Bloor Street on Sunday, June 11 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.