Rental of the week: 217 Borden Street

Some neighbourhoods are notorious for steep rent in Toronto. For the most part, the Annex fits this description. Along with all the bachelor apartments that line St. George Street, there are plenty of larger, more expensive units spread throughout the area.

This space at 217 Borden Street is one such apartment, which carries a hefty price tag, though you'd probably categorize it on the cusp of luxury status. It's an upper level two bedroom that features a beautiful living room, a brand new kitchen, and amenities like a gas fireplace.

Not all is precisely what it seems, though. If you're curious why there's only three photos that accompany the listing, it's because the space has been reconfigured since the property was sold in 2015. You can get a sense for this by comparing the old listings photos with the new floor plan.

The massive master bedroom in the photos here appears to have been split into two rooms in order to accommodate the addition of the kitchen. That means less drooling should be in store when it comes to the bedroom set up, but if you look at the floor plan, both rooms are still a decent size.

This listing has been on the market for a while, which might speak to the price or the low number of photos included or (most likely) both. There are good bones here, to be sure — the question is merely whether or not someone will think it's worth $2,800.

Specs

Address: 217 Borden St.

Apartment type: Triplex

Rent: $2,800

Utilities: Heat and water included

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Garage (extra cost)

Laundry? On site

Outdoor space? Yes

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

I get the sense that the ideal tenants here are professionally employed roommates who like the Annex and the idea of nice space but are more comfortable splitting the rent.

Move On If

You'd rather 1) rent a luxury downtown condo at this price or 2) save some money towards a down payment for the eventual purchase of a condo or house.