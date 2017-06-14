Rental of the week: 1248 Davenport Road

The reason to despair over the state of Toronto's rental market isn't that there are no good apartments available; it's because nicer than average units aren't just moderately more expensive, but are downright unaffordable for most people.

I really like this recently listed unit near Davenport and Dovercourt. It's got a decorative fireplace place in the living room, there's a gas range in the spacious kitchen, and the place appears to have been renovated recently.

If I hadn't seen the rent, I'd have guessed it was around $1,800, which is what I paid for a two bedroom apartment with more amenities just down the street a few years ago. Alas, it's $2,200. That seems like an awful lot when you consider there's no parking or outdoor space listed.

Let's look at the particulars.

Specs

Address: 1248 Davenport Rd.

Apartment type: 2nd floor apartment

Rent: $2,200

Utilities: Included

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Street

Laundry? No

Outdoor space? Unspecified

Pet friendly? Unspecified

Good For

Given the price, I'll imagine that this apartment will be attractive to a couple who want a nice place and are able to split the rent. The kitchen is big and well equipped for an apartment, so culinary enthusiasts will have lots of space to work with.

Move On If

You believe that $2,200 should get you a parking spot, a window in your bedroom, and on-site laundry (in fairness, there's a laundromat across the street).