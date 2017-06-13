New map tracks Toronto home prices by subway station

Toronto's real estate market might be slowing down, but it'll still cost you a pretty penny to purchase property in the city.

However, as real estate site The Red Pin shows in its new series of maps, it all depends on where you look. Obviously, many of us expect houses and condos located right on the subway line to be expensive, but of course, prices vary across our transit system.

A rep from The Red Pin says their team, "used exact GPS coordinates for each subway station and pulled prices from the Multiple Listings Service (MLS) for one-bedroom condos, townhomes and, collectively, all home types that sit within a 2 km radius of each station." All data is from May 2017.

When looking at all housing types (detached, semi-detached and condos), the area around Lawrence Station is the most expensive with the average price soaring above $2.7 million.

In terms of condos, the area around Bathurst Station is the priciest at $618,492.

For townhouses, Dupont Station is the most expensive. A townhome here costs, on average, more than $1.7 million. Yikes.