City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto house prices ttc

New map tracks Toronto home prices by subway station

City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's real estate market might be slowing down, but it'll still cost you a pretty penny to purchase property in the city.

However, as real estate site The Red Pin shows in its new series of maps, it all depends on where you look. Obviously, many of us expect houses and condos located right on the subway line to be expensive, but of course, prices vary across our transit system.

A rep from The Red Pin says their team, "used exact GPS coordinates for each subway station and pulled prices from the Multiple Listings Service (MLS) for one-bedroom condos, townhomes and, collectively, all home types that sit within a 2 km radius of each station." All data is from May 2017.

ttc housing mapWhen looking at all housing types (detached, semi-detached and condos), the area around Lawrence Station is the most expensive with the average price soaring above $2.7 million. 

ttc housing mapIn terms of condos, the area around Bathurst Station is the priciest at $618,492.

ttc housing mapFor townhouses, Dupont Station is the most expensive. A townhome here costs, on average, more than $1.7 million. Yikes.

Lead photo by

The Red Pin

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's quirkiest neighbourhood is renaming a bunch of streets

New map tracks Toronto home prices by subway station

House of the week: 285 Grace Street

Hundreds gathered in a Toronto park to remember Orlando

Controversy swirls over Toronto spa's trans policies

Toronto home sales continue to plummet

TTC might take radical steps to reduce subway congestion

Toronto's outdoor pools start to open this week