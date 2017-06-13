City
toronto pulse orlando

Hundreds gathered in a Toronto park to remember Orlando

One year after the devastating Pulse Nightclub attack, hundreds gathered in Barbara Hall Park beside the 519 Community Centre to remember the 49 people who lost their lives in Orlando.

The group congregated for a candlelight vigil, which included music and poetry.

The 519 displayed large wooden panels by Toronto-based artist janet romero-leiva, which paid tribute to the Pulse Nightclub victims, many of whom were part of the Latinx community.

Presenters also read out the names and ages of the victims who died while out partying at an LGBTQ space.

Lead photo by

