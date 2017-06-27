City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
316 Joicey Boulevard Toronto

House of the week: 316 Joicey Boulevard

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As we await final data on what the Toronto real estate market has been up to in the month of June, early figures suggest that a cool down is in effect. There's plenty of anecdotal evidence to indicate this as well. Take this detached house at 316 Joicey Blvd., for instance.

316 Joicey Boulevard TorontoIt's a big residence nestled in between Nortown and Ledbury Park that's been on the market for over a month. Originally listed at $3,448,000, it's come down to $3 million, which prices it competitively against recent listing in the vicinity. 

316 Joicey Boulevard TorontoRewind six or seven months and this one would have probably been snatched up in a few weeks. It's not an especially showy home when it comes to architecture and design, but it's solid everywhere from the well-finished kitchen to the spacious backyard. 

The balance between livability and luxury is actually struck quite well here. Throw in the ample size and you have the formula for a $3 million home in Toronto.

316 Joicey Boulevard TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 316 Joicey Blvd.
  • Price: $2,999,999
  • Lot Size: 50 x 115 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 2
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 45
  • Transit Score: 67
  • Listing agent: Jamie Erlick, Harvey Kalles
  • Listing ID: C3824516
316 Joicey Boulevard TorontoGood For

A big family who entertains regularly but isn't interested in the cachet of minimalist design. This house is livable first and foremost, but certainly nice enough to show off to guest.

316 Joicey Boulevard TorontoMove On If 

If there's an obvious shortcoming here, it's the Walk and Transit scores. Ledbury Park and Nortown are highly regarded areas, but they're not the best for those who like the idea of leaving the car behind.

316 Joicey Boulevard Toronto316 Joicey Boulevard Toronto316 Joicey Boulevard Toronto316 Joicey Boulevard Toronto316 Joicey Boulevard Toronto316 Joicey Boulevard Toronto316 Joicey Boulevard Toronto316 Joicey Boulevard Toronto316 Joicey Boulevard Toronto316 Joicey Boulevard Toronto

Lead photo by

Realtor / Jamie Erlick

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 316 Joicey Boulevard

Toronto ranked one of the best LGBTQ cities in the world

Toronto just can't get enough of its new dog fountain

Trump's name will be removed from Toronto tower

A flashback to the gritty Toronto of the 1980s

Toronto's newest bike sharing service just launched

New panoramic lookout unveiled at the CN Tower

The top 10 Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2017