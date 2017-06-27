House of the week: 316 Joicey Boulevard

As we await final data on what the Toronto real estate market has been up to in the month of June, early figures suggest that a cool down is in effect. There's plenty of anecdotal evidence to indicate this as well. Take this detached house at 316 Joicey Blvd., for instance.

It's a big residence nestled in between Nortown and Ledbury Park that's been on the market for over a month. Originally listed at $3,448,000, it's come down to $3 million, which prices it competitively against recent listing in the vicinity.

Rewind six or seven months and this one would have probably been snatched up in a few weeks. It's not an especially showy home when it comes to architecture and design, but it's solid everywhere from the well-finished kitchen to the spacious backyard.

The balance between livability and luxury is actually struck quite well here. Throw in the ample size and you have the formula for a $3 million home in Toronto.

Specs

Address: 316 Joicey Blvd.

Price: $2,999,999

Lot Size: 50 x 115 feet

Bedrooms: 5 + 2

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 45

Transit Score: 67

Listing agent: Jamie Erlick, Harvey Kalles

Listing ID: C3824516

Good For

A big family who entertains regularly but isn't interested in the cachet of minimalist design. This house is livable first and foremost, but certainly nice enough to show off to guest.

Move On If

If there's an obvious shortcoming here, it's the Walk and Transit scores. Ledbury Park and Nortown are highly regarded areas, but they're not the best for those who like the idea of leaving the car behind.