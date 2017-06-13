City
285 Grace Street

House of the week: 285 Grace Street

It's been a while since we've featured a house in Little Italy, which brings us to the recently listed 285 Grace St., which is nice example of a modern home mixed in with the turn of the century houses that predominantly line the block.

285 grace streetThis is a solid house that does a lot with the available space, thanks in no small part to the overhaul of the basement earlier this year. Grace can be a tricky street when it comes to livable basement space thanks to the proximity of the buried Garrison Creek, but this one looks inviting.

285 grace streetThe basement is the most recent of the renos undertaken here, but really, the entire home looks nearly new with welcome finishes like a high-end kitchen (all Miele appliances) and a lovely walkout deck from the front-facing bedroom. 

285 Grace StreetWhile the backyard is on the smaller side, it too features contemporary design principles, eschewing a lawn in favour of eating and lounging space that'll suit most people better than a patch of grass. The garage is also a boon for all the handy people out there looking for a workshop. 

285 Grace StreetSpecs
  • Address: 285 Grace St.
  • Price: $1,598,000
  • Lot Size: 17.66 x 114 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 72
  • Transit Score: 96
  • Listing agent: Karen Millar
  • Listing ID: C3831596
285 Grace StreetGood For

The area is a big draw here, not just because of the retail and restaurant offerings on College, but because of the numerous nearby parks nearby. This one will suit a family who's willing to give up a little space to live close to downtown in modern space.

285 Grace StreetMove On If

If you absolutely need a grassy backyard, this property will have a major deficiency, but otherwise there aren't any obvious deal breakers here. 

