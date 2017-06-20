City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1587 Dupont Street

House of the week: 1587 Dupont Street

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Scroll through the MLS on a regular basis and you'll see plenty of nice homes for sale in Toronto. It's rare, however, to encounter properties worthy of the designation "special." This storefront-turned-residence on Dupont St. is a noteworthy exception.

1587 Dupont StreetDesigned by Andrew Fee and Linda Corbett of SOMA Studio, 1587 Dupont St. doesn't reveal much from the street, but the interior is a light-filled contemporary space with soaring ceilings that seamlessly incorporates the rear garden into the character of the living area. 

1587 Dupont StreetBehind that garden is a two-car garage with a live/work space on the second floor that recalls what Lanescape has been pushing for with its Laneway Suites framework. This is an exemplary conversion of what had become a rundown property on a main street. 

1587 Dupont StreetThe split between the main house and the laneway space won't appeal to everyone, but those in need of a studio will surely swoon over a set-up that features a work area distinct from the living quarters but still only seconds away.

1587 Dupont StreetThere's an obvious attention to detail display in the design of this home, which features lots of white oak and walnut in addition to Carrara and Travertine marble. This one doesn't just look nice, it is nice.

1587 Dupont StreetSpecs
  • Address: 1587 Dupont St.
  • Price: $2,395,000
  • Lot Size: 24.42 x 120 feet
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 92
  • Transit Score: 99
  • Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right At Home Realty
  • Listing ID: W3847348
1587 Dupont StreetGood For

Someone passionate about design who believes that cities are made better by gentle density. It's not required, but it'd be nice to have an art collection to display in this show stopper of a space. 

1587 Dupont StreetMove On If

This unique urban space won't work for a growing family. You can stretch it to three bedrooms, but multiple little ones would prove a challenge here. 

1587 Dupont Street1587 Dupont Street

Lead photo by

Joy von Tiedemann

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 1587 Dupont Street

30 signs you grew up in Toronto in the 1970s

A guide to the Toronto Pride Parade for 2017

TTC reduces service on Line 2 for the summer

Another historic Toronto building will become a Rexall

What the stunning new park at Ontario Place looks like

Massive new Ontario Place park now open

8 essential things to do on a Toronto summer vacation