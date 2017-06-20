House of the week: 1587 Dupont Street

Scroll through the MLS on a regular basis and you'll see plenty of nice homes for sale in Toronto. It's rare, however, to encounter properties worthy of the designation "special." This storefront-turned-residence on Dupont St. is a noteworthy exception.

Designed by Andrew Fee and Linda Corbett of SOMA Studio, 1587 Dupont St. doesn't reveal much from the street, but the interior is a light-filled contemporary space with soaring ceilings that seamlessly incorporates the rear garden into the character of the living area.

Behind that garden is a two-car garage with a live/work space on the second floor that recalls what Lanescape has been pushing for with its Laneway Suites framework. This is an exemplary conversion of what had become a rundown property on a main street.

The split between the main house and the laneway space won't appeal to everyone, but those in need of a studio will surely swoon over a set-up that features a work area distinct from the living quarters but still only seconds away.

There's an obvious attention to detail display in the design of this home, which features lots of white oak and walnut in addition to Carrara and Travertine marble. This one doesn't just look nice, it is nice.

Specs

Address: 1587 Dupont St.

Price: $2,395,000

Lot Size: 24.42 x 120 feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 92

Transit Score: 99

Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right At Home Realty

Listing ID: W3847348

Good For

Someone passionate about design who believes that cities are made better by gentle density. It's not required, but it'd be nice to have an art collection to display in this show stopper of a space.

Move On If

This unique urban space won't work for a growing family. You can stretch it to three bedrooms, but multiple little ones would prove a challenge here.