1 bylth hill road toronto

House of the week: 1 Blyth Hill Road

Here's a spectacular Toronto house that'll make you wish you were rich. Located on one of the most exclusive streets in Lawrence Park, this two storey home is a model of contemporary design that just exudes luxury. 

1 Blyth Road TorontoIt's not a huge house at four bedrooms, but it has an array of features that drive it into the elite category. From the stunning kitchen to the private terrace off the master bedroom, each element shows impeccable attention to detail.

1 Blyth Road TorontoAs nice as it is, however, the asking price might be a bit steep. It's last selling price was $2,935,000 in summer 2013. There have been a few improvements since then, but it'll be interesting to see what this one ultimately goes for given the current real estate climate.

1 Blyth Road TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 1 Blyth Rd.
  • Price: $6,180,000
  • Lot Size: 50 x 150 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 43
  • Transit Score: 66
  • Listing agent: Shane Carslake
  • Listing ID: C3821293
1 Blyth Road TorontoGood For

Anyone who likes contemporary design and wants to live in a quiet neighbourhood removed from downtown. This is a showpiece property that's made for someone who enjoys entertaining.

1 Blyth Road TorontoMove On If

There's not much to dislike about this one, aside from the price. Potential buyers will have to weigh their desire to live in a gorgeously designed space against the idea of living in a bonafide mansion, which is certainly possible at this price point.

1 Blyth Road Toronto1 Blyth Road Toronto1 Blyth Road Toronto1 Blyth Road Toronto1 Blyth Road Toronto1 Blyth Road Toronto1 Blyth Road Toronto

1 Blyth Road Toronto1 Blyth Road Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

