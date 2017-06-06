House of the week: 1 Blyth Hill Road

Here's a spectacular Toronto house that'll make you wish you were rich. Located on one of the most exclusive streets in Lawrence Park, this two storey home is a model of contemporary design that just exudes luxury.

It's not a huge house at four bedrooms, but it has an array of features that drive it into the elite category. From the stunning kitchen to the private terrace off the master bedroom, each element shows impeccable attention to detail.

As nice as it is, however, the asking price might be a bit steep. It's last selling price was $2,935,000 in summer 2013. There have been a few improvements since then, but it'll be interesting to see what this one ultimately goes for given the current real estate climate.

Specs

Address: 1 Blyth Rd.

Price: $6,180,000

Lot Size: 50 x 150 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 43

Transit Score: 66

Listing agent: Shane Carslake

Listing ID: C3821293

Good For

Anyone who likes contemporary design and wants to live in a quiet neighbourhood removed from downtown. This is a showpiece property that's made for someone who enjoys entertaining.

Move On If

There's not much to dislike about this one, aside from the price. Potential buyers will have to weigh their desire to live in a gorgeously designed space against the idea of living in a bonafide mansion, which is certainly possible at this price point.