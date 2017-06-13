Controversy swirls over Toronto spa's trans policies

The popular Toronto spa Body Blitz came under fire this weekend after tweets and Facebook posts emerged that said trans women were excluded from using the space.

Body Blitz, which opened in 2005 and has two locations in the city, is a high-end facility for women known for its water treatments.

As CTV News reports, social media posts claimed trans women were told not to visit because the spa doesn't allow "male genitalia."

tried to book an appointment for my wife @bodyblitzspa womens only spa was told theyre trans inclusion policy wont allow "male genitalia" — Vi King (@gracietornado) June 9, 2017

The spa posted a statement to its Facebook page on Sunday morning, writing, "Thank you for your concerns about our policy. Because we are a bathing suit optional environment, our current policy is to ensure all clients, are comfortable in an environment with nudity, including minors."

"We acknowledge, respect, and admire all the myriad ways that women's bodies and gender are expressed. The owners have advised management that they will be working with a civil rights professional over the summer, to help us with a clear and fair policy. Please appreciate that policies take time and we are working diligently on this matter," it continued.

Body Blitz's Facebook page has since been flooded with various reviews (both positive and negative) based on this issue and many others decided to share their opinions on Twitter.