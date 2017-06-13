City
Staff
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
body blitz toronto

Controversy swirls over Toronto spa's trans policies

City
Staff
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The popular Toronto spa Body Blitz came under fire this weekend after tweets and Facebook posts emerged that said trans women were excluded from using the space.

Body Blitz, which opened in 2005 and has two locations in the city, is a high-end facility for women known for its water treatments.

As CTV News reports, social media posts claimed trans women were told not to visit because the spa doesn't allow "male genitalia."

The spa posted a statement to its Facebook page on Sunday morning, writing, "Thank you for your concerns about our policy. Because we are a bathing suit optional environment, our current policy is to ensure all clients, are comfortable in an environment with nudity, including minors."

"We acknowledge, respect, and admire all the myriad ways that women's bodies and gender are expressed. The owners have advised management that they will be working with a civil rights professional over the summer, to help us with a clear and fair policy. Please appreciate that policies take time and we are working diligently on this matter," it continued.

Body Blitz's Facebook page has since been flooded with various reviews (both positive and negative) based on this issue and many others decided to share their opinions on Twitter.

Lead photo by

Body Blitz Spa

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's quirkiest neighbourhood is renaming a bunch of streets

New map tracks Toronto home prices by subway station

House of the week: 285 Grace Street

Hundreds gathered in a Toronto park to remember Orlando

Controversy swirls over Toronto spa's trans policies

Toronto home sales continue to plummet

TTC might take radical steps to reduce subway congestion

Toronto's outdoor pools start to open this week