Car-free streets return to Toronto this summer

Street closures are commonplace occurrences in the summertime thanks to the myriad festivals and construction that happens all over Toronto.

The most exciting such road closures, however, happen during Open Streets, the annual event that turns over major streets to pedestrians and cyclists. 

This year, the event will run on August 20 and September 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. of both days. It'll shut down Bloor, between Christie and Sherbourne, and Yonge, from Bloor all the way down to Queen.

Unlike other street festivals, there won't be vendors along the route, instead, Open Streets encourages everyone to get out and get active. There will, however, be activity hubs with free programming and performances for people of all ages.

In 2016, on Open Streets second day, Bloor was shut down all the way from Dufferin to Hampton, east of the DVP. As of now, it doesn't look like that'll be the case this year. 

