City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada day toronto

Canada ranked the most reputable country in the world

City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canada has been ranked the most reputable country in the world, according to the 2017 Country RepTrak study, an annual study by the Reputation Institute.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based organization ranked the 55 countries with the highest GDP in the world on 17 different metrics, which were grouped into three categories: effective government, advanced economy and appealing environment.

According to RepTrek's scoring system, the difference in points between the top three countries - Canada, Switzerland and Sweden - is negligible, but Canada still came out on top. It's been number one in this report four times over the past six years.

Here are the top 10 most reputable countries in the world:

  • Canada
  • Switzerland
  • Sweden
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Finland
  • Denmark
  • Netherlands
  • Ireland
Lead photo by

benitotambara

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Huge expansion of Robarts Library finally set to begin

Toronto's Trump Hotel will officially become the St. Regis

Canada ranked the most reputable country in the world

Major road closures in Toronto for Canada Day weekend

Rental of the week: 368 Osler Street

Toronto ferry terminal grounds getting major upgrade this fall

30 signs you grew up in Toronto in the 1980s

What's open and closed Canada Day 2017 in Toronto