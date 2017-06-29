Canada ranked the most reputable country in the world

Canada has been ranked the most reputable country in the world, according to the 2017 Country RepTrak study, an annual study by the Reputation Institute.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based organization ranked the 55 countries with the highest GDP in the world on 17 different metrics, which were grouped into three categories: effective government, advanced economy and appealing environment.

According to RepTrek's scoring system, the difference in points between the top three countries - Canada, Switzerland and Sweden - is negligible, but Canada still came out on top. It's been number one in this report four times over the past six years.

Here are the top 10 most reputable countries in the world: