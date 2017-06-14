City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
toronto fire

Building fire produces giant smoke cloud over Toronto

Dramatic images emerged this afternoon as a fire in North York sent enormous black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters are currently on scene controlling the two-alarm blaze at an what's thought to be and abandoned industrial building by Rivalda Drive and Bradstock Road, writes CBC News. No injuries have been reported. 

According to CP24, the building's roof was engulfed in flames when Toronto Fire Services arrived on site.

Crews have made progress on controlling the blaze, but the plume of smoke has captured plenty of attention.

It's been spotted throughout the city and from areas as far away as Mississauga, Markham, and even Clarington.

