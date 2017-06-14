Building fire produces giant smoke cloud over Toronto
Dramatic images emerged this afternoon as a fire in North York sent enormous black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.
Firefighters are currently on scene controlling the two-alarm blaze at an what's thought to be and abandoned industrial building by Rivalda Drive and Bradstock Road, writes CBC News. No injuries have been reported.
@CP24 fire north York pic.twitter.com/sfSg9tcFVq— Kyle Jéan (@jeansohard) June 14, 2017
According to CP24, the building's roof was engulfed in flames when Toronto Fire Services arrived on site.
Dark smoke coming from afar in Toronto. Must be a fire. Hope everyone is okay. :( pic.twitter.com/1pJRjgPgsx— SingSquared (@singsquared) June 14, 2017
Crews have made progress on controlling the blaze, but the plume of smoke has captured plenty of attention.
Commercial building fire, possibly vacant. @Toronto_Fire reporting explosions & roof collapse. Rivalda Rd. #Toronto. View from Mississauga pic.twitter.com/wjPNfcAOhb— Tom Podolec CTV News (@TomPodolec) June 14, 2017
It's been spotted throughout the city and from areas as far away as Mississauga, Markham, and even Clarington.
