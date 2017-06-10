This $10 million cottage is the ultimate Muskoka getaway

You might be venturing out of Toronto for the Canada Day long weekend, but few will head to lakeside palaces quite like this one on the shores of Lake Rosseau.

Lake Rosseau's home to plenty of luxurious cottages and country estates, but this one is a cut above many of the most deluxe lakeside properties here.

It's currently selling for $9,995,000, including all the furnishings that looked ripped out of the pages of Cottage Life.

With seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, this is a space meant for entertaining - but isn't that what cottages are for?

Along with the sprawling main house, this property comes with a two-storey boathouse that features additional bedrooms, an entertainment area, three boat slips and a glorious deck to sunbathe on.

Not only is there plenty of space inside - a whole 5,000 square feet - but the place is also located on three acres of land, so if you need to take a breather, you can always stroll through the wooded grounds.

But of course, the best part of this cottage is just how much lakeside frontage it has.

Why get up from your Muskoka chair when you can spend all day lounging on the dock?