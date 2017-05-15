Watch video of Toronto traffic light falling and hitting car
Talk about traffic stopping. Amidst yesterday evening's gusting winds, a traffic light fell onto a car at Bloor and Dundas, reverberating loudly as it crashed to the ground. Who knew this was such a scary intersection?
Private Instagram user @insta_grahamr captured the incident, which shows a traffic light swinging in the wind before tumbling to the ground. The popular account Parkdale Life reposted the video for all to see.
Police confirmed that no one was injured last night, so that might make you feel better about watching this video on repeat.
Join the conversation Load comments