Watch video of Toronto traffic light falling and hitting car

Talk about traffic stopping. Amidst yesterday evening's gusting winds, a traffic light fell onto a car at Bloor and Dundas, reverberating loudly as it crashed to the ground. Who knew this was such a scary intersection?

Private Instagram user @insta_grahamr captured the incident, which shows a traffic light swinging in the wind before tumbling to the ground. The popular account Parkdale Life reposted the video for all to see.

And this is why, ladies and gentlemen, we don't like leaving Parkdale. Always knew Roncesvalles was trouble. Now someone please go and submit this to one of those "near death" compilations. Shot by @insta_grahamr A post shared by Parkdale Life (@parkdalelife) on May 15, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

Police confirmed that no one was injured last night, so that might make you feel better about watching this video on repeat.