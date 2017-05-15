City
Amy Grief
Posted 50 minutes ago
traffic light falling toronto

Watch video of Toronto traffic light falling and hitting car

Talk about traffic stopping. Amidst yesterday evening's gusting winds, a traffic light fell onto a car at Bloor and Dundas, reverberating loudly as it crashed to the ground. Who knew this was such a scary intersection?

Private Instagram user @insta_grahamr captured the incident, which shows a traffic light swinging in the wind before tumbling to the ground. The popular account Parkdale Life reposted the video for all to see.  

Police confirmed that no one was injured last night, so that might make you feel better about watching this video on repeat.

Lead photo by

@insta_grahamr

