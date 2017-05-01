City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto explosion

Underground explosion rocks downtown Toronto

Smoke could be seen billowing around Scotiabank Plaza at 20 King St. W. late this afternoon and many reported hearing multiple bangs at around 5 p.m.

According to CBC News, the explosion happened in a hydro vault and is being investigated as a hydro issue. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

King Street is shut down between Bay and Yonge, parts of Front and Adelaide streets are also closed. 

Subway trains are bypassing King station and the 504 and 514 streetcars are running on Queen between Spadina and Church.

Those in the area captured some pretty dramatic footage of this ongoing incident, so here's what the Financial District looks like today at rush hour.

Lead photo by

@plutoisnumber9

