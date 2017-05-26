City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
lakeshore bike lanes toronto

Toronto wants to fix dangerous Lake Shore bike path

Anyone who has biked along Martin Goodman Trail as it runs directly beside Lake Shore Boulevard  knows it can be a very intense part of the path to pedal along.

The trail basically runs beside a wide-open highway, and the high speed traffic zooming so close to the roadside paths can make cyclists feels quite exposed.

Councillor Mike Layton is pushing for a safety review of the bike lanes along Lake Shore Boulevard after a five-year-old boy was tragically killed there on Wednesday night. He was struck while riding and ending up on the road near Jameson Avenue. 

Toronto Star opinion editor Scott Colby was in the area at the time of the accident and wrote about his experience and the dangers of cycling along that stretch of Martin Goodman Trail. 

According to the CBC, Layton is suggesting Ward 14 Councillor Gord Perks look into putting barriers, or some other form of guardrails, along the bike path to protect riders. 

"I don't know if it's barriers that are the best thing or if there's another option," Layton told the CBC, "but we do need to look at safety along that corridor."

