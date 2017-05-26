Toronto wants to fix dangerous Lake Shore bike path

Anyone who has biked along Martin Goodman Trail as it runs directly beside Lake Shore Boulevard knows it can be a very intense part of the path to pedal along.

The trail basically runs beside a wide-open highway, and the high speed traffic zooming so close to the roadside paths can make cyclists feels quite exposed.

Councillor Mike Layton is pushing for a safety review of the bike lanes along Lake Shore Boulevard after a five-year-old boy was tragically killed there on Wednesday night. He was struck while riding and ending up on the road near Jameson Avenue.

Get it done now, safe lives. No study, public consultation nor pilot project. Temp barriers on Lakeshore could be installed today #biketo — ARC (@RespectTO) May 26, 2017

Toronto Star opinion editor Scott Colby was in the area at the time of the accident and wrote about his experience and the dangers of cycling along that stretch of Martin Goodman Trail.

Lack of Infrastructure serious concern for #MartinGoodman and Lakeshore resulting in 5 year old boy losing his life https://t.co/0y8tsFmKxU — Patrick Brown (@PatrickBrownLLB) May 25, 2017

According to the CBC, Layton is suggesting Ward 14 Councillor Gord Perks look into putting barriers, or some other form of guardrails, along the bike path to protect riders.

@JohnTory install temp barriers on lakeshore bike lane now! How you response to tragedy = measure of your leadership. #bikeTO — Zenbikerider (@bikewanker) May 26, 2017

"I don't know if it's barriers that are the best thing or if there's another option," Layton told the CBC, "but we do need to look at safety along that corridor."