Rental of the week: 707 Dovercourt Road

The 707 Lofts is a boutique condo development just south of Bloor on Dovercourt that's recently joined a portion of the neighbourhood that's defined by a mix of century-old detached homes and 1960s-era apartment towers.

Given the proximity of Ossington Station and the bustling retail strip along Bloor, this building has much to offer from a rental standpoint. Some will like that it's never been lived in before, but features like in-suite laundry and private parking top my list.

The interior might be a bit cookie cutter, but it's well designed and can certainly be brought to life with furnishings. Condo rentals are typically more expensive than their apartment building counterparts, but this one isn't outrageous given its amenities and the fact that it's brand new.

Specs

Address: #401 707 Dovercourt Rd.

Apartment type: Condo

Rent: $1,800

Utilities: Not specified

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 private space

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

Someone who likes the idea of renting a new condo but doesn't want to live in a vertical community. There's a real mix of housing types here that keeps the neighbourhood vibrant.

Move On If

The knock on new spaces like this is always that you can save a bunch of money by living in an older apartment. $1,800 isn't over the top for a condo rental like this, but it's still in the premium range for a one bedroom.