Derek Flack
Posted 8 hours ago
707 Dovercourt Road

Rental of the week: 707 Dovercourt Road

The 707 Lofts is a boutique condo development just south of Bloor on Dovercourt that's recently joined a portion of the neighbourhood that's defined by a mix of century-old detached homes and 1960s-era apartment towers.

707 Dovercourt RoadGiven the proximity of Ossington Station and the bustling retail strip along Bloor, this building has much to offer from a rental standpoint. Some will like that it's never been lived in before, but features like in-suite laundry and private parking top my list.

707 Dovercourt Road TorontoThe interior might be a bit cookie cutter, but it's well designed and can certainly be brought to life with furnishings. Condo rentals are typically more expensive than their apartment building counterparts, but this one isn't outrageous given its amenities and the fact that it's brand new.

707 Dovercourt Road TorontoSpecs
  • Address: #401 707 Dovercourt Rd.
  • Apartment type: Condo
  • Rent: $1,800
  • Utilities: Not specified
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1 private space
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? Not specified
707 Dovercourt Road TorontoGood For

Someone who likes the idea of renting a new condo but doesn't want to live in a vertical community. There's a real mix of housing types here that keeps the neighbourhood vibrant.

707 Dovercourt Road TorontoMove On If

The knock on new spaces like this is always that you can save a bunch of money by living in an older apartment. $1,800 isn't over the top for a condo rental like this, but it's still in the premium range for a one bedroom.

707 Dovercourt Road707 Dovercourt Road

Lead photo by

Amy Li Photography 

