Ontario plans to start issuing gender neutral birth certificates

The province of Ontario already issues gender neutral drivers licenses and health cards, but as of right now, it doesn't allow for non-binary birth certificates.

However, as the Canadian Press reports, the minister of government and consumer services says the province hopes to be able to start issuing gender neutral birth certificates as early as 2018.

Public consultations related to idea are slated to begin this summer. It's not a done deal yet, but the government will is there to make this change across provincial forms of identification.