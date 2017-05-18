City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
gender neutral birth certificate

Ontario plans to start issuing gender neutral birth certificates

City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The province of Ontario already issues gender neutral drivers licenses and health cards, but as of right now, it doesn't allow for non-binary birth certificates.

However, as the Canadian Press reports, the minister of government and consumer services says the province hopes to be able to start issuing gender neutral birth certificates as early as 2018.

Public consultations related to idea are slated to begin this summer. It's not a done deal yet, but the government will is there to make this change across provincial forms of identification.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto relying on sandbags to save city from flooding

Eaton Centre bridge being built on Toronto street for all to see

Ontario plans to start issuing gender neutral birth certificates

PawsWay is closing sprawling space by Toronto's waterfront

Giant rubber duck appears at Nathan Phillips Square

Honest Ed's sign to be taken down and moved next week

Condo of the week: 676 Richmond Street West

The TTC is shutting down a big section of Line 1 this weekend