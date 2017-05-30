House of the week: 375 Ellis Park Road

Not every dream home is a full out mansion. Take, for instance, this ravine house beside High Park at 375 Ellis Park Road. Described by the realtor as a "modern treehouse," this place is nestled so deeply in the trees that such a description isn't even entirely over the top.

Designed by Charles Gane Of Core Architects, it makes full use of its desirable location, situating rooms like the kitchen, dining room, living room, master bedroom, and en suite seemingly within the tree canopy. That's not to mention the multiple decks that scream urban oasis.

When you're not marvelling at the scenery out the windows, the generous use of wood throughout the house makes the space feel modern and homey all at once, while the limestone fireplace radiates subtle sophistication.

You see, this house is so nice that even I sound like a real estate agent describing it!

Specs

Address: 375 Ellis Park Rd.

Price: $2,925,000

Lot Size: 42.45 x 102.30 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 80

Transit Score: 89

Listing agent: Andrea Morrison

Listing ID: W3816724

Good For

Someone who loves natural settings but doesn't believe in cottages or country properties. Why leave the city when you have a perch like this?

Move On If

Your idea of a great view is a city skyline. As nice as the interior of this house is, you're paying at lest partially to overlook High Park. If the prospect of that doesn't sound amazing, there are other properties in this price range that surely will.