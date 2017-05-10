Dundas and Parliament will be a traffic nightmare this spring

It might not feel like summer yet in Toronto, but you know it's coming soon because construction is already starting to ramp up all over the city, including on the city's east side.

From May 15 until June 5, the Dundas-Parliament intersection will shut down in all directions. That's because the city's doing TTC track replacement work and sidewalk repairs.

Eastbound traffic on Dundas will be detoured at Sherbourne Street, while westbound traffic will get turned away at River Street. Northbound and southbound traffic will be rerouted at Gerrard and Shuter streets, respectively.

Don't expect traffic to flow as usual after June 5, either. From June 6 to 10, only one lane of traffic in each direction will open up as crews finish the remainder of the roadwork.

For those who take public transit through this intersection, the 65 Parliament bus will divert around the closed intersection via Shuter, Sherbourne, and Gerrard streets.

According to the TTC, the 505 streetcar will be diverting from Broadview/Gerrard via Gerrard, Parliament, Carlton/College and Bay (to Bay/Dundas) to regular routing. Shuttle buses will also be operating along this route.

Stay patient, Toronto!