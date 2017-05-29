City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Doors Open Toronto 2017

Vote for your favourite Doors Open Toronto photo

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Doors Open Toronto has come and gone for another year, having shed more light on some of the city's most spectacular and often hard to access buildings.

As always, we reached out to our readers to share our photos from Doors Open Toronto by tagging their photos with #blogTOdot17. With over 2,000 entries we've narrowed the selections down to a final ten an now ask that you vote for your favourite.

Vote for your favourite photo here

1. @jb.0611 at York University

A post shared by Photographer/creator (@jb.0611) on

2. @rabbits_hearts at Commerce Court

A post shared by viv lynch (@rabbit_hearts) on

3. @svetlanasyanina at Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library
4. @n.i.c.o.l.e.f at R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant

A post shared by Nicole F (@n.i.c.o.l.e.f) on

5. @heatherralice at Redpath Sugar Refinery

A post shared by Heather (@heatherralice) on

6. @vincentdemers at Spadina House
7. @drysdaleandco at Queen's Park

A post shared by Susan Drysdale (@drysdaleandco) on

8. @allofmei_ at Osgoode Hall

A post shared by Angela 🐧 (@allofmei_) on

9. @joysix at City of Toronto Archives

A post shared by christine tan (@joysix) on

10. @engclau at Daniel's Faculty of Architecture

A post shared by Eng C. Lau (@engclau) on

Vote for your favourite photo here

Voting will remain open until end of day June 2, 2017. The top vote getters will receive prizes from Henry's Canada. First place will receive a $200 gift card, second place will receive a $100 gift card and third place will receive a $50 gift card.

Winners will be announced on June 5, 2017.

doors open toronto 2017

Lead photo by

n.i.c.o.l.e.f

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto just got a Canada 150 sign

Vote for your favourite Doors Open Toronto photo

Striking Toronto Zoo employees have the cutest picket signs

The top 5 weekend getaways one hour from Toronto

The best and worst TTC subway stations in Toronto

Sold! Condo in former church goes for $400K over asking

Motion to kill city funding for Pride Toronto fails

TTC will close a chunk of Line 2 subway this weekend