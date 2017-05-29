Vote for your favourite Doors Open Toronto photo

Doors Open Toronto has come and gone for another year, having shed more light on some of the city's most spectacular and often hard to access buildings.

As always, we reached out to our readers to share our photos from Doors Open Toronto by tagging their photos with #blogTOdot17. With over 2,000 entries we've narrowed the selections down to a final ten an now ask that you vote for your favourite.

Vote for your favourite photo here

1. @jb.0611 at York University

A post shared by Photographer/creator (@jb.0611) on May 27, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

2. @rabbits_hearts at Commerce Court

A post shared by viv lynch (@rabbit_hearts) on May 27, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

3. @svetlanasyanina at Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library

A post shared by SvetlanaSYanina (@svetlanasyanina) on May 27, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

4. @n.i.c.o.l.e.f at R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant

A post shared by Nicole F (@n.i.c.o.l.e.f) on May 28, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

5. @heatherralice at Redpath Sugar Refinery

A post shared by Heather (@heatherralice) on May 28, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

6. @vincentdemers at Spadina House

A post shared by TRAVEL ❅ WANDER ❅ DISCOVER (@vincentdemers) on May 28, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

7. @drysdaleandco at Queen's Park

A post shared by Susan Drysdale (@drysdaleandco) on May 28, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

8. @allofmei_ at Osgoode Hall

A post shared by Angela 🐧 (@allofmei_) on May 28, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

9. @joysix at City of Toronto Archives

A post shared by christine tan (@joysix) on May 28, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

10. @engclau at Daniel's Faculty of Architecture

A post shared by Eng C. Lau (@engclau) on May 28, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Vote for your favourite photo here

Voting will remain open until end of day June 2, 2017. The top vote getters will receive prizes from Henry's Canada. First place will receive a $200 gift card, second place will receive a $100 gift card and third place will receive a $50 gift card.

Winners will be announced on June 5, 2017.