Vote for your favourite Doors Open Toronto photo
Doors Open Toronto has come and gone for another year, having shed more light on some of the city's most spectacular and often hard to access buildings.
As always, we reached out to our readers to share our photos from Doors Open Toronto by tagging their photos with #blogTOdot17. With over 2,000 entries we've narrowed the selections down to a final ten an now ask that you vote for your favourite.
Vote for your favourite photo here
Voting will remain open until end of day June 2, 2017. The top vote getters will receive prizes from Henry's Canada. First place will receive a $200 gift card, second place will receive a $100 gift card and third place will receive a $50 gift card.
Winners will be announced on June 5, 2017.
