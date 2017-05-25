City
condo toronto

Condo of the week: 38 Niagara Street

One of the things that condo buyers often have to give up is outdoor space. There are plenty of lovely units around the city that feature only small balconies with claustrophobic views of other buildings rather than sweeping panoramas.

38 niagara street torontoThis two-storey penthouse at 38 Niagara St. in the Zed Lofts is the polar opposite of the above scenario. Not only does it feature a 700 square foot private terrace with a view of the CN Tower, but there's also a wraparound balcony on the main floor for a completely separate outdoor space.

38 niagara street torontoInside, the condo's a bit more conventional. It's a soft loft space with plenty of exposed concrete and floor-to-ceiling windows. It doesn't stand out for its design, but having two floors is a boon for those who like a bit of privacy from their partner/housemate.

38 niagara street torontoLet's not get too picky, though. Having a pristine view of the skyline from pretty much every room in a condo shouldn't be scoffed at. I'd happily sign up for this space if I had a million and a half lying around.

38 niagara street torontoSpecs
38 niagara street torontoGood For

Folks who like to entertain. It'd be a waste not to invite lots of people over to share in the skyline view, and there's even a gas line for a barbecue out there. The interior is also spacious enough to encourage decent-sized dinner/cocktail parties.

38 niagara street torontoMove On If

You hate sunlight. This condo wasn't built with goths in mind.

38 niagara street toronto38 niagara street toronto38 niagara street toronto38 niagara street toronto

38 niagara street toronto

