City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
1 market street condo

Condo of the week: 1 Market Street


Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Here's an intriguing condo tucked away in Toronto's oldest neighbourhood. This sixth floor unit at the Market Wharf Condos straddles the podium and tower of the building, and has unique features like glass windows in the floor.

market wharf condoYes, that's right. You can look down to the street below. The architecture has its quirky features, but this is actually a pretty well-designed unit. Spread across two floors, there's lots of space and natural light, and there's even a 240 square foot private terrace.

market wharf condos torontoArea-wise there's not much to turn your nose up at. You can buy your food at St. Lawrence Market, and it's only a short walk to the Financial District and retail options on Yonge Street. 

market wharf condo torontoSpecs
  • Address: 1 Market St. #624
  • Price: $1,139,900 
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Taxes: 1
  • Maintenance Fee: $695.04
  • Walk Score: 98
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Brent Park
  • Listing ID: C3785777
market wharf condos torontoGood For

Someone who likes quirky architecture and isn't all that concerned with privacy. There's lots of space here considering its central location.

market wharf condosMove On If

While the floor windows aren't that invasive, you wouldn't want to walk around naked a whole lot. That could be a deal breaker. 

market wharf condos torontomarket wharf condos torontomarket wharf condos torontomarket wharf condos torontomarket wharf condos torontomarket wharf condos torontomarket wharf condos toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Genesis Vue

