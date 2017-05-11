Condo of the week: 1 Market Street

Here's an intriguing condo tucked away in Toronto's oldest neighbourhood. This sixth floor unit at the Market Wharf Condos straddles the podium and tower of the building, and has unique features like glass windows in the floor.

Yes, that's right. You can look down to the street below. The architecture has its quirky features, but this is actually a pretty well-designed unit. Spread across two floors, there's lots of space and natural light, and there's even a 240 square foot private terrace.

Area-wise there's not much to turn your nose up at. You can buy your food at St. Lawrence Market, and it's only a short walk to the Financial District and retail options on Yonge Street.

Specs

Address: 1 Market St. #624

Price: $1,139,900

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Taxes: 1

Maintenance Fee: $695.04

Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Brent Park

Listing ID: C3785777

Good For

Someone who likes quirky architecture and isn't all that concerned with privacy. There's lots of space here considering its central location.

Move On If

While the floor windows aren't that invasive, you wouldn't want to walk around naked a whole lot. That could be a deal breaker.