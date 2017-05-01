City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cheap houses toronto

The 5 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a home in Toronto

City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While real estate in Toronto might be off the charts at the moment, a new map of the city compares prices by neighbourhood and reveals the most affordable areas in the city.

Rental companies Sky View Suites and Extended Stay Suites compiled sales data on detached and semi-detached houses as well as condos over the past six months.

real estate toronto

If you check out the map they created online, you can scroll over neighbourhoods to compare different price points across the city.

According to the map, these are cheapest neighbourhoods by price:

  • Regent Park
  • Weston-Pelham Park
  • Moss Park
  • Waterfront Communities
  • Kensington Market-Chinatown

Remember, these data sets include both houses and condos. As for the most expensive neighbourhoods by price, these should come at no surprise. They include Forest Hill, Lawrence Park and Rosedale.

For reference, here's what an average price home looks like throughout the city.

Lead photo by

Julia Nathanson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is the most expensive condo in Toronto right now

The 5 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a home in Toronto

Sold! Victorian-era cottage stirs bidding war

Etobicoke might make the rest of Toronto totally jealous

TTC riders now giving etiquette advice

Kensington Market park is getting a big upgrade

Historic Toronto buildings could soon be saved from demolition

People love taking photos from Toronto's skies