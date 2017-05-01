The 5 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a home in Toronto

While real estate in Toronto might be off the charts at the moment, a new map of the city compares prices by neighbourhood and reveals the most affordable areas in the city.

Rental companies Sky View Suites and Extended Stay Suites compiled sales data on detached and semi-detached houses as well as condos over the past six months.

If you check out the map they created online, you can scroll over neighbourhoods to compare different price points across the city.

According to the map, these are cheapest neighbourhoods by price:

Regent Park

Weston-Pelham Park

Moss Park

Waterfront Communities

Kensington Market-Chinatown

Remember, these data sets include both houses and condos. As for the most expensive neighbourhoods by price, these should come at no surprise. They include Forest Hill, Lawrence Park and Rosedale.

For reference, here's what an average price home looks like throughout the city.